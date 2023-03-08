Police investigating body found in wooded area of Milwaukie

(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7000 block of SE Harmony Road at 2:17 p.m. where officers found the body and began an investigation with the help of the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Police looking for tips after disappearance of Hillsboro woman

According to police, little is known at this time and more information will be released when available.

Anyone with knowledge of individuals who camp in the area or with pertinent details is encouraged to contact Detective Simac at simack@milwaukieoregon.gov or call (503) 786-7441  MPD #23-1643

