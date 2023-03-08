Police looking for tips after disappearance of Hillsboro woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to police, 44-year-old Aysia Hardage was reported missing Friday.

Hardage is described by investigators as 5′06″ and weighing 150 lbs. She also has tattoos on her arms and stars on her wrist. She drives a white 2008 VW Bug with Oregon Plate 028MDX.

Police say she may have a miniature Schnauzer with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsboro Police at 503-629-0111.

