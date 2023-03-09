13-year-old boy in critical condition after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon in southeast Portland, according to police.

East Precinct officers responded around 4 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of Southeast 112th Avenue in the Hazelwood Neighborhood.

Initial PPB reports described the teenage boy as injured but “conscious and talking.” However, on Thursday, Portland police described the teen’s condition as critical.

Following the shooting, police closed SE 112th Avenue between Southeast Market Street and Southeast Division Street to investigate.

Officials say no suspect(s) have been arrested at this time.

Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team are investigating the shooting.

PPB believes because of the crime’s location, there may be additional witnesses who haven’t talked yet with investigators. Anyone who witnessed the crime or has video evidence is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-61363, or tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

A cash reward of $2,500 is being offered for information by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for information leading to an arrest.

