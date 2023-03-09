14-year-old boy shot, injured in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon in southeast Portland, according to police.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Southeast 112th Avenue.

Police said they found a teenage boy injured but “conscious and talking.” He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No suspects have been arrested, and police have closed SE 112th Avenue between Southeast Market Street and Southeast Division Street while they investigate.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

