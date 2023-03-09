16-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 4 armed robberies

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a string of convenience store robberies in Vancouver, according to the police department.

The four armed robberies happened at two 7-Elevens and two Chevron gas stations in east Vancouver between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. Officers believe the suspects are two to three males. The suspects’ vehicle was described as a stolen burgundy or dark-colored KIA sedan with Washington license plate BDK5599.

Detectives with the Major Crime Unit began an investigation into the robberies and asked the public for help identifying the suspects.

Detectives served a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 5300 block of Northeast 66th Street and found multiple items of evidence, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center for three counts of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and taking a vehicle without permission.

No other arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to contact Detective Rodrigo Osorio at 360-487-7355.

