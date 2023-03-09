$25K rewards offered for information about Oregon, Washington substation shootings

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The FBI has announced rewards for information leading to the conviction of the people responsible for vandalizing electrical substations in Tumwater, Washington, and Oregon City last year.

The FBI is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the people responsible for each of the crimes.

The attack in Tumwater happened on Nov. 22, 2022, at the Barneslake Substation. The FBI says Puget Sound Energy found fluid leaking on the ground after of the radiators of transformers had been punctured multiple times. Three 9mm shell casings were found.

The Tumwater substation went offline for several hours, resulting in the loss of power to 5,200 customers.

The Oregon City attack happened shortly before 2 a.m., on Nov. 24, 2022. The FBI says several reactors were shot at the Bonneville Power Administration Ostrander Substation.

“The FBI continues to work diligently not only to identify and arrest those responsible for these wanton acts but also to disrupt any future criminal plots which might wreak even greater havoc to our community,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “Presently, we remain unclear on the motive for their actions. However, we do understand fully their catastrophic potential. Consequently, apprehension of those responsible must be a top priority for law enforcement and this is why we are now urgently requesting our citizens’ help in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information about the substation attacks is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous.

