4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast

COOS BAY Ore. (KPTV) - According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon late Wednesday night.

The white dots represent historical earthquakes recorded off the Oregon Coast. (USGS)

The epicenter of the quake was located about 208 miles west of Coos Bay, along the Blanco Fracture Zone, shortly before 10:50 p.m. It was discovered at a depth of ten kilometers.

No tsunami alert was issued.

