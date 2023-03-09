4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast

The gold star represents the location of a 4.2 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast.
The gold star represents the location of a 4.2 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast.(USGS)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COOS BAY Ore. (KPTV) - According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon late Wednesday night.

FORECAST: Wet day ahead, snowy in Cascades and Coast Range

The white dots represent historical earthquakes recorded off the Oregon Coast.
The white dots represent historical earthquakes recorded off the Oregon Coast.(USGS)

The epicenter of the quake was located about 208 miles west of Coos Bay, along the Blanco Fracture Zone, shortly before 10:50 p.m. It was discovered at a depth of ten kilometers.

No tsunami alert was issued.

