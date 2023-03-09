Albany apartment fire displaces 4 families

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment fire in Albany displaced four families Wednesday afternoon, according to the Albany Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a two-story fire at the Willow Glen apartment complex at 4:39 p.m. to find significant smoke and fire. All eight of the apartments in that building were evacuated.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire after about 11 minutes, but it took 30 firefighters about 70 minutes to extinguish it fully. Fire investigators said the fire started on an exterior deck, but could not determine the cause because of the structure’s instability.

One of the residents was evaluated for smoke exposure but no other residents or firefighters reported injuries. AFD said the Albany Firefighters Community Assistance Fund was able to help one displaced resident with housing for two nights and financially support another family that escaped the fire without shoes or winter clothing.

Albany apartment fire displaced 4 families (Albany Fire Department)

