Albany apartment fire displaces 4 families

Albany apartment fire displaced 4 families
Albany apartment fire displaced 4 families(Albany Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment fire in Albany displaced four families Wednesday afternoon, according to the Albany Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a two-story fire at the Willow Glen apartment complex at 4:39 p.m. to find significant smoke and fire. All eight of the apartments in that building were evacuated.

SEE ALSO: $25K rewards offered for information about Oregon, Washington substation shootings

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire after about 11 minutes, but it took 30 firefighters about 70 minutes to extinguish it fully. Fire investigators said the fire started on an exterior deck, but could not determine the cause because of the structure’s instability.

One of the residents was evaluated for smoke exposure but no other residents or firefighters reported injuries. AFD said the Albany Firefighters Community Assistance Fund was able to help one displaced resident with housing for two nights and financially support another family that escaped the fire without shoes or winter clothing.

Albany apartment fire displaced 4 families
Albany apartment fire displaced 4 families(Albany Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on THurs. March 9, 2023.
Wheeler details plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Rendering of the new ballpark
Hillsboro Hops to build new ballpark

Latest News

$25K rewards offered for information about Oregon, Washington substation shootings
Oregon officials confirm deliberate physical attack on PGE substation in late November
$25K rewards offered for information about Oregon, Washington substation shootings
The gold star represents the location of a 4.2 magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast.
4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast
Evergreen School District
Evergreen School District faces recommended $19M budget cut