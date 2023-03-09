Bend man accused of raping woman he met on Tinder

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app, according to the Bend Police Department.

Hutson Aidan Naylor, 22, is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and strangulation.

The investigation began on Feb. 28 when detectives interviewed an 18-year-old woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Naylor. Police said the two began communicating on Tinder and on Snapchat, then met on Feb. 21 at Naylor’s home in the 1400 block of Northwest Cumberland Avenue.

The woman reported Naylor gave her alcohol and they initially had consensual sex. Police said the woman reported that the sex became painful and she told Naylor no but he did not stop.

Police said the woman tried to leave but Naylor forced sexual contact again and did not stop when she said no, then choked her and tried to have a third sexual encounter.

Naylor was arrested at his workplace in the 1100 block of Southeast Centennial Street on Wednesday and booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

During their investigation, detectives learned Naylor had previously been accused of five alleged sexual assaults in the Eugene area. Naylor was never charged in relation to those reports. The circumstances alleged in those reports are similar to the details detectives have learned in this investigation, according to police.

Detectives are looking to speak to anyone who may have connected with Naylor on Tinder, Snapchat or other online dating apps. Police said Naylor’s Tinder profile username is “fudgebadger” and his Snapchat username is “tweak101.”

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 2023-00011636.

