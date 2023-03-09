Clark County deputy injured in serious crash back home after completing rehab

Drew Kennison and his patrol vehicle that was hit by a tree
Drew Kennison and his patrol vehicle that was hit by a tree
By Riley Blake
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a crash in late February is home after being released from a rehab facility Wednesday.

Deputy Drew Kennison was driving, on his way back from training, along Washougal River Road near Salmon Falls Road at around 10 a.m. Feb. 22 when a large portion of a tree broke off, falling onto his patrol car, according to CCSO.

According to officials, the tree struck the patrol car where the windshield meets the hood, causing the deputy to crash into another tree.

While in the hospital, one of Kennison’s legs, injured severely in the crash, had to be amputated above the knee, according to officials.

After 10 days in the hospital, Kennison was released to a rehabilitation facility March 3.

On Wednesday, the deputy was released from the facility with co-workers and friends showing up at the facility and several overpasses to support him on his way home, CCSO said.

