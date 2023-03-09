Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

An Oklahoma cheerleading coach was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student. (KOKH, CLEVELAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By KOKH staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (KOKH) - An Oklahoma cheerleading coach was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student that lasted 5 years.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Jennifer Hawkins was a cheer coach at West Moore High School and Brink Junior High.

The victim is a former Southmoore High School student.

The relationship began when the victim was a sophomore and dating Hawkins’ daughter.

“I see things that are shocking ... But teacher-student relationships, we do have these every so often,” said Cleveland County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Austin.

Austin says she’s been prosecuting sex crimes for over 20 years.

She explained that state law prohibits students and district employees from having sexual relationships, including when the student reaches the age of consent.

At school, consent gets removed from the equation.

“A lot of the sexual acts that took place, she would have him come home for school from school at lunch to her home and have the sex relationship at home while her, her daughter and her, her family were at work or at school,” Austin said.

According to court records, Hawkins would take the victim to her home in Oklahoma City.

The victim reported Hawkins was “manipulative and controlling” and that the two had sex over 300 times.

“There’s been a lot of impact on this victim in particular because of the nature of this relationship, because it was so controlling,” Austin said. “And his high school, his entire high school time frame where he should have been a student and should have been enjoying being a student, was in a relationship with her where she limited his friends and his interactions with others.”

According to court documents, Hawkins told police that the victim had also been living with her family when the relationship began.

Hawkins was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

She is facing charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on THurs. March 9, 2023.
Portland mayor reveals potential location for first of 6 new homeless shelters
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Portland business owner not charged after shooting intruder.
Portland business owner shoots intruder who broke into warehouse

Latest News

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
FILE - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during...
Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden to visit Canada this month to discuss defense, trade
More than 50 victims reported tires slashed in Sandy, police say.
Suspect arrested in string of Sandy tire slashings
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion