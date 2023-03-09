Developmentally disabled woman missing in Lane County.

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person with developmental disabilities.

Deputies say 23-year-old Aleha Marie Winn was last seen at her home in the 39000 block of Ann Lane, north of Marcola, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Winn functions at the age capacity of a 13-year-old, according to LCSO.

She is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 5′03″ and weighing about 200 lbs. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be wearing a light blue Captain America hooded sweatshirt. She also may have her pet hamster with her.

Anyone who has seen Winn or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

