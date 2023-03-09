Developmentally disabled woman missing in Lane County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person with developmental disabilities.

Deputies say 23-year-old Aleha Marie Winn was last seen at her home in the 39000 block of Ann Lane, north of Marcola, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Winn functions at the age capacity of a 13-year-old, according to LCSO.

SEE ALSO: Video shows murder suspect’s escape from Washington Co. courthouse

She is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 5′03″ and weighing about 200 lbs. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be wearing a light blue Captain America hooded sweatshirt. She also may have her pet hamster with her.

Anyone who has seen Winn or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

