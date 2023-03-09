Free COVID-19 home tests program ending for Washington state in May

OLYMPIA Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Health announced on Thursday that it will be ending its free COVID-19 at-home testing program on May 11.

From Thursday to Monday, Washington state residents may continue ordering free test kits from the ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ website.

Starting Monday, the department said eligibility for the free tests will shift to focus on “Washington communities that are most in need.” People can visit the program website to learn if they will still be eligible to place a single monthly order for five test kits.

“Criteria will be based on public health measures that help identify communities with more disadvantaged households,” the department said.

The department said free at-home test kits will be available for all to order while supplies last from the federal program, until the national public health emergency ends May 11.

“DOH will continue to collaborate with local health jurisdictions, tribes, and community partners to support equitable access to testing supplies and services through existing services,” the department said.

