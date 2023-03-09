On the Go with Joe at Briar Rose Creamery

DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Cheese Festival will showcase the best creameries from all over the state this weekend, and Joe V. stopped by Briar Rose Creamery, one of the creameries that will be featured, for a preview of the festival.

Joe V. stopped by Briar Rose Creamery, just one of the creameries featured at the Oregon Cheese Festival this weekend.

The festival will take place at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12.

People will be able to sample and purchase local artisan cheese, specialty foods, beer, wine and cider.

To purchase tickets for the festival, click here. More information about Briar Rose Creamery can be found here.

