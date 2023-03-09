Gresham police seek help finding missing 13-year-old boy

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jacob Wulf was reported missing Wednesday evening. He got off of a school bus by an apartment complex at 2700 West Powell at about 4 p.m. but did not go home.

Wulf is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Wulf is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

