Gresham police seek help finding missing 13-year-old boy
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:43 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Jacob Wulf was reported missing Wednesday evening. He got off of a school bus by an apartment complex at 2700 West Powell at about 4 p.m. but did not go home.
Wulf is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Wulf is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.