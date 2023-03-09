Minor allegedly shoots, kills trespasser in Cowlitz Co.

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A minor told 911 that they shot a trespasser who was threatening them on Wednesday afternoon at their home in Toutle, Wash., according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 7200 block of Spirit Lake Highway, where they found the alleged trespasser dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Wheeler details plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland

The minor said the man, a stranger, had come onto the property where they lived and was “behaving erratically,” police said. The minor also told police that the man had harassed their dogs and threated the minor.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office searched the property and processed the scene for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.