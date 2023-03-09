Oregon bill aims to stop organized street racing

Illegal street racing has become rampant in Portland
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A bill in the Oregon State Legislature would increase penalties for organized street racing.

Senate Bill 615, sponsored by senator Gorsek, would punish crimes of organized street racing with up to 364 days in prison, a $6,250 fine or both. A second offense within five years would be punishable with up to five years in prison, a $125,000 fine or both. The bill would also modify reckless driving to include street racing, and allow the seizure of cars or instruments used in the crime.

SEE ALSO: Police respond to rampant illegal street racing over the weekend in Portland

The Multnomah County District Attorney, Mike Schmidt, testified in support of the bill Thursday.

“Throughout the past several years, we have witnessed a disturbing increase in organized street racing and street takeover events,” said DA Mike Schmidt. “These events are dangerous, disruptive to traffic and communities, and can pose a frequently lethal public safety threat. SB 615 effectively targets this unlawful behavior. Criminal forfeiture is a tool that needs to be used with the utmost care, but I believe that by targeting the vehicles that are specially designed to commit this crime, we will create the most powerful deterrent to this unacceptable behavior.”

The MCDA’s Office worked with the Portland Police Bureau to give technical feedback on the bill.

