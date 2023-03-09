Portland business owner shoots intruder who broke into warehouse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local businessman is sharing his story about why he shot an intruder who’d broken into his business. Jim has asked us not to use the name of his business or his last name, for fear of retaliation.

Jim, a business owner on NE Columbia Boulevard, came into work like any other day around 5:30 a.m., just 30 minutes before his employees were scheduled to show up. Jim found an intruder in his upstairs office and followed him to the back of his warehouse, but instead of leaving the property, Jim says the intruders’ demeanor became aggressive.

“It went right through my brain that he is ready to attack me, stop me,” says Jim. “When he picked up the bolt cutter and raised it and he was starting to come at me. I was lucky I can run about 15 feet, grab my gun and came back he was just standing there still ready. He started coming at me this way. Again, I didn’t look back and see how close he was because my mindset changed to my life’s totally in danger now.”

He told the intruder multiple times to get on the ground but he says, the intruder refused to back down.

“The whole thing happened so fast I finally had to shoot,” says Jim. “I only shot him when he was standing looking at me ready to come at me and then I just let him go because I just wanted it to be over.”

That’s when Jim says he called 911. Jim says the intruder got out the door and into the street. The intruder was then met by police and taken to a local hospital.

Jim has since installed surveillance cameras on the property and says in his 11 years of business, he’s never had anything like this happen, but is glad he was prepared.

“Anytime I see conflict I usually turn the other way unless I need to help somebody,” says Jim. “I don’t wanna carry, I never wanted to have a confrontation like this but thank goodness I had it that morning.”

The suspect is stable and is expected to live and Jim was left unharmed. The incident remains under investigation.

And Jim is not right now facing any charges.

