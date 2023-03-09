Portland Metro RV Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland RV show kicks off Thursday at the Portland Expo Center. FOX 12′s Owin Hays went down to check out what they have to offer.

The show runs from Thursday to Sunday. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Wheeler announces new plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Wheeler details plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Rendering of the new ballpark
Hillsboro Hops to build new ballpark

Latest News

The Portland Metro RV Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center part 4
The Portland Metro RV Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center part 4
Briar Rose Creamery
On the Go with Joe at Briar Rose Creamery
The Portland Metro RV Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center part 3
The Portland Metro RV Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center part 3
Toyshop Ramen
Toyshop Ramen in NE Portland serves up savory ramen with a side of the ‘90s