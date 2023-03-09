Sources: Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp booked for drive-by shooting

Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between...
Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seattle. The Storm won 74-71. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday, according to officials.

Kemp was booked into jail in connection with a drive-by shooting outside the Tacoma Mall.

The shooting call came into police just before 2 p.m. Shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the parking lot on the northeast side of the mall near the Courtesy Tire store.

Police said nobody was hurt in the shooting, and that the suspect initially identified as a 53-year-old man was detained at the scene.

Multiple sources in Seattle confirm that Shawn Kemp is the suspect.

Kemp is a 6-time NBA All-Star. He was a first-round draft pick in the 1989 NBA draft.

From 1989 to 1997 he played 625 games with Seattle and helped the Sonics reach the NBA Finals in 1996. Kemp later played with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2000 to 2002.

Kemp was arrested in 2005 in Shoreline for investigation of drug possession and in 2006 in another drug investigation in Texas.

Since his retirement from professional basketball, Kemp has pursued multiple Seattle business opportunities banking on his Sonics career.

He and his business partners operate two locations in Seattle of Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis.

In 2022, Kemp was part of the campaign to bring an NBA franchise back to Seattle, telling The Athletic he wouldn’t stop until the city got “the actual Sonics back.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right).
Wheeler shoots back at Texas gov. on Twitter over Portland Walmart departures
Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver
Remains found near Sweet Home in 2020 identified as missing Washington woman

Latest News

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers...
Tatum scores 30 to help Celtics power past Blazers 115-93
Hillsboro Hops to build new ballpark
Rendering of the new ballpark
Hillsboro Hops to build new ballpark
Oregon State wins 24th Pac-12 wrestling title