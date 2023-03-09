Suspect arrested in string of Sandy tire slashings

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) – The Sandy Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection to a string of tire slashings Monday night.

Officers took Tyler D. Hardy, 29, into custody Wednesday night in connection to the crime.

The arrest follows 93 reports of tires being slashed, punctured or damaged through the Sandy area, according to officers.

On Tuesday, people who live in Sandy said one of the reasons they enjoy the town is because it’s quiet.

“There’s not a lot that happens around here. There’s a lot of families. A lot of retired folks,” Greg Moore, who lives in Sandy, said.

Moore said it’s shocking many parts of town were targeted by vandals on Monday.

“We had a tire slasher come through and slash a whole bunch of tires. Actually all through the whole city, it wasn’t just our neighborhood,” Moore said.

Detectives initially said the incidents happened Monday morning between midnight and 4 a.m.

“Some of the video footage that we’ve seen from some of our neighbors shows the slasher being successful on some tires and not successful on others,” Moore said.

People who live in Sandy said they’re considering more tools to help keep their property safe.

“I’ve been thinking about a security system lately,” a resident of Sandy said.

Police were able to arrest Hardy with the help of surveillance footage, physical evidence and victim interviews, according to officials.

Hardy was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on several counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.