Video shows murder suspect’s escape from Washington Co. courthouse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Surveillance video shows a murder suspect’s bold escape from a Washington County courthouse last month.

28-year-old Edi Villalobos was in court in late February for allegedly stabbing a Cornelius man to death in 2021 and stabbing another man in Clackamas County.

The video shows a deputy escorting him into court and removing his handcuffs and leg restraints, as required by Oregon law. Then Villalobos makes a dash for the door. The deputy chases him but he’s no match for Villalobos who is much faster. Another angle shows him make it outside through a door.

#BREAKING: An accused murderer is on the run in Washington County. He escaped custody at the County courthouse. @WCSOOregon have narrowed their search to 5th and baseline streets. Heading to Hillsboro now. @fox12oregon will update you with anything we get from the sheriff’s https://t.co/dQ59gRXBPh — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) February 27, 2023

Villalobos was on the run for several hours before police eventually tracked him down and found him hiding under a blanket in the closet of a nearby apartment.

