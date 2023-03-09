Wet, breezy, & cool Thursday ahead

Portland's 3 Day Forecast
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This morning was exciting with snow showers around parts of NW Oregon and SW Washington.  As expected, accumulations were minor in the lower elevations.  Temperatures are still quite chilly late this afternoon, only reaching into the mid-40s.  A few scattered showers have popped up and it’s possible one of these showers could contain hail or thunder.  After sunset that chance for a heavier shower goes away.  Tonight we’ll see a few scattered showers and clouds will thicken up.  This means no freezing in the lowlands and the chance for sticking snow goes away below 1,000′.

A wet weather system arrives on the coastline by sunrise tomorrow and lingers there much of the day.  The result is a gray, rainy, and chilly day for us west of the Cascades.  Rain will be scattered and showery in the morning inland, then turn steadier in the afternoon.  Expect a gusty southeast wind all day long on the beaches, and a gusty east wind in the Portland metro area.  Peak gusts may reach 40 mph along the coastline and 35 mph in the metro area.  Stronger gusts are likely in the western Columbia River Gorge.

Steady rain continues through tomorrow tonight, then changes to scattered showers by Friday morning.  Rain won’t be heavy, probably ½” or so along the I-5 corridor through Friday morning. Frequent showers mixed with sunbreaks follow the cold front early Friday morning.  Showers should taper off a bit Friday afternoon.  In the Cascades, we expect 2-4″ tomorrow, then another 8-12″ on Friday.  It’ll be snowy driving over the Cascades tomorrow night and Friday.

A wet weather pattern continues for the next week, but temperatures rise a bit over the weekend and beyond.  Highs move into the 50s, which is normal for mid-March.  The overnight freezing/frosts will go away for the urban areas as well.

