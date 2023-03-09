Wet Day Ahead, Snowy in Cascades & Coast Range

Good morning! A strong upper level low pressure system is developing offshore of the Pacific Northwest. This system is already sending light to moderate showers across western Oregon & southwest Washington, with snow developing above 1,000 feet. The coast will deal with a pretty steady rain throughout the day. Showers will transition to a steadier rain this afternoon in our western valleys. The east wind will also return today. Expect wind speeds between about 15-20 mph in the metro area, with gusts up to 35+ mph. The wind will be a bit stronger along the coast, but the strongest wind will take place in the western Columbia River Gorge (gusts in the ballpark of 50 mph). The heaviest rain will move in tonight as a cold front advances inland. Rain will transition to scattered showers by Friday morning, with just a few showers expected during the day.

Our snow level this morning is close to 1,000 feet, but warmer air ahead of the front will push the snow level up to about 3,000-3,500 feet in the Cascades. Elevations near & above the passes will pick up about 2-4 inches of new snow today, and about 8-12 inches tomorrow (most of which will fall Friday morning). Enjoy the snow if you’re a skier or snowboarder, because our snow levels will be climbing a bit this weekend. We also have some decent snow coming to the Coast Range. Elevations between about 1,000-1,500 feet could end up with 3-6 inches of new snow.

More mild subtropical air will stream in starting Saturday, bringing valley temperatures into the low to mid 50s. A shower can’t be ruled out, but I’d expect Saturday to be pretty dry. Conditions will turn wet again between the late morning and afternoon on Sunday. This will be out ahead of a juicy weather system. Our snow level will climb to about 4,000 feet by the end of the day Saturday, and closer to 5,000+ feet on Sunday. This means the passes will see more of a wintry mix or wet conditions, with snow staying confined to the higher elevations. Monday is going to be a soaker, with up to 1+ inch of rain possible in our western valleys.

I see no sign of snow coming to the lowlands over the next 7-10 days.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.