2 firefighters injured in explosion at chemical plant in The Dalles

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) – Two firefighters were injured Thursday night after an explosion at a chemical plant in The Dalles.

According to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a fire at the AmeriTies West plant located at 100 Tie Plant Road shortly after 8 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Clark County deputy injured in serious crash back home after completing rehab

Officials say just before 8:30 p.m., a copper naphthenate diesel tank taken out of service earlier Thursday for cleaning exploded, injuring two firefighters.

The firefighters are said to be in “good condition” and receiving treatment at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

As of 10 p.m., the fire is contained and units are actively on scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.