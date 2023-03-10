2 firefighters injured in explosion at chemical plant in The Dalles

2 firefighters injured in chemical plant explosion in The Dalles.
2 firefighters injured in chemical plant explosion in The Dalles.(Wasco County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) – Two firefighters were injured Thursday night after an explosion at a chemical plant in The Dalles.

According to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a fire at the AmeriTies West plant located at 100 Tie Plant Road shortly after 8 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Clark County deputy injured in serious crash back home after completing rehab

Officials say just before 8:30 p.m., a copper naphthenate diesel tank taken out of service earlier Thursday for cleaning exploded, injuring two firefighters.

The firefighters are said to be in “good condition” and receiving treatment at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

As of 10 p.m., the fire is contained and units are actively on scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Green Zebra closing stores after 10 years
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on THurs. March 9, 2023.
Portland mayor reveals potential location for first of 6 new homeless shelters
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Portland business owner not charged after shooting intruder.
Portland business owner shoots intruder who broke into warehouse
14-year-old boy shot, injured in SE Portland
13-year-old boy in critical condition after SE Portland shooting

Latest News

Hit-and-run victim recovering after being struck by a car in East Portland
Homeless doubtful of Portland’s new sanctioned campsites
KPTV File Image
Man dead after shooting near Foster-Powell encampment, police say
Hit-and-run victim recovering after being struck by a car in East Portland.
Hit-and-run victim recovering after being struck by a car in East Portland