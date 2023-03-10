Classes canceled Friday for Franklin HS after shooting reported near campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Another shooting has happened near a Portland Public School campus, leading to cancellation of classes for one school Friday.

The district confirmed Portland police officers were called out to a shots fired call near Franklin High School in the South Tabor neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

No students or staff were hurt, but the high school was put under “secure perimeter” status, which activated a lockout requiring students to remain inside the building and staffers to secure exterior doors.

SEE ALSO: Man dead after shooting near Foster-Powell encampment, police say

A letter sent to staff, students and families of Franklin High School said classes and after school activities, including athletic events, would not be held Friday, March 10.

“Today was a stark and devastating reminder that, while our school works to provide a safe space for students, the epidemic of gun violence continues to impact our city,” the letter said. “We know students will be processing this event in different ways. If students are in need of in-person support tomorrow, they are welcome to come into school after 12:30 PM. Our Franklin counseling and student support team will be on-hand to connect with students.”

There have been five reported shootings near PPS campuses this school year.

Two months ago, on Jan. 7, a young person was grazed by a bullet outside of Franklin High School. In that shooting, a 15-year-old boy was arrested.

On Dec. 12, a 16-year-old student from Cleveland High School was shot outside the school building. On Nov. 14, a 17-year-old student was shot in the shoulder near Jefferson High School, and there was another shooting near Jefferson on Oct. 18 where two students were hurt.

SEE ALSO: Portland mayor reveals potential location for first of 6 new homeless shelters

Portland Public Schools released a statement about the latest shooting, saying in part, “The safety of our students is our foremost priority and we stand in solidarity with those working to prevent senseless acts of gun violence in our community.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.