On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival

It's one week until St. Patrick's Day but celebrations will get underway this weekend in downtown Portland.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s one week until St. Patrick’s Day but celebrations will get underway this weekend in downtown Portland.

The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced a partnership for a bigger and better Irish Festival this year.

It's one week until St. Patrick's Day but celebrations will get underway this weekend in downtown Portland.

The festival will kick off at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Friday, March 10. Festival activities include a Kells Ireland vs. USA boxing event, Irish dancing, live music, bagpipes, and Irish food and beverages.

The Shamrock Run will take place Sunday, March 12, on the waterfront as well.

It's one week until St. Patrick's Day but celebrations will get underway this weekend in downtown Portland.

The Irish Festival will continue the following weekend, March 17 through 19, with dancers, music and pipes at Kells’ two Portland locations.

For more details about the 2023 Irish Festival, click here.

It's one week until St. Patrick's Day but celebrations will get underway this weekend in downtown Portland.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland business owner not charged after shooting intruder.
Portland business owner shoots intruder who broke into warehouse
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on THurs. March 9, 2023.
Portland mayor reveals potential location for first of 6 new homeless shelters
KPTV file image
Minor allegedly shoots, kills trespasser in Cowlitz County
14-year-old boy shot, injured in SE Portland
13-year-old boy in critical condition after SE Portland shooting
Oregon accused murderer escapes courthouse
Video shows murder suspect’s escape from Washington Co. courthouse

Latest News

On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival
On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival
On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival
On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival
On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival
On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival