On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s one week until St. Patrick’s Day but celebrations will get underway this weekend in downtown Portland.

The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced a partnership for a bigger and better Irish Festival this year.

The festival will kick off at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Friday, March 10. Festival activities include a Kells Ireland vs. USA boxing event, Irish dancing, live music, bagpipes, and Irish food and beverages.

The Shamrock Run will take place Sunday, March 12, on the waterfront as well.

The Irish Festival will continue the following weekend, March 17 through 19, with dancers, music and pipes at Kells’ two Portland locations.

For more details about the 2023 Irish Festival, click here.

