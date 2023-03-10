Hit-and-run victim recovering after being struck by a car in East Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local man is recovering after being hit by a car that drove off as he laid In the street.

Now, his family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

He said it happened at the crosswalk on East Burnside Street and 7th Avenue, and said he was almost all the way across when he got hit by a car.

Cameron Cain said last Friday started as a fun night out with friends in Portland.

“My friends had just performed at Bossanova. They were the opening act,” Cameron Cain, the victim, said.

But said it took a turn for the worst when he started to make his way back home for the night.

“I had just left. We just shook up, said our goodbyes for the night,” Cain said.

He said he needed to cross the street in East Portland.

“I had walked back down to 7th off of East Burnside,” Cain said. “It was green, walk symbol and everything. I started making my way across.”

That’s when he said a car ran right into him.

“I thought I could jump over it in my head. I tried my best to make it over the car, but it ended up clipping my legs and I did a somersault right onto the hood,” Cain said.

He said he couldn’t believe what had just happened. And said the driver immediately took off.

“It probably took about three or four seconds before I really realized what happened,” Cain said. “I honestly just laid there for about five or six seconds.”

Portland police said officers responded to this report of a hit-and-run and said he was taken to a local hospital.

“I was in so much pain at that point I wasn’t even focused on the police too much. I was just waiting for that ambulance to get there.” Cain said. “There’s a lot of bruising. Basically, my whole shoulder down to my ribs, past my pec, all the way loops around my neck,” Cain said.

Despite his injuries, Cain said he feels lucky to be alive.

“With that speed, if it was somebody older or somebody a little bit younger, I mean, it could’ve killed them,” Cain said.

He said it happened so quickly he didn’t get a good look at the car, but is hoping somebody who was in that area around midnight on Saturday might have some information about that car or driver.

