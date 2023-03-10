Homeless doubtful of Portland’s new sanctioned campsites.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following Mayor Ted Wheeler revealing the potential location for the first of 6 large-scale city-wide sanctioned campsites on Thursday, we spoke to those currently experiencing homelessness and those who have been homeless. They say the money that’s been used so far to tackle homelessness hasn’t helped much and don’t think the city’s newest plan will do much either.

“They’re fixing nothing,” said Tim. “They are just putting band-aids on it. What’s the use of spending that money, $27 million. For what? Just to move people around? How many people are going to abide by the rules when they go in? They have to follow rules if they don’t, they’ll be kicked by out.”

Off Southeast Division, several people have set up tents not too far away from the proposed site for the first of several city-wide sanctioned campsites.

SEE ALSO: Clark County deputy injured in serious crash back home after completing rehab

“These people are good people,” said one man experiencing homelessness. “Some might be addicted, but they are still good people. They don’t want to be controlled though, they like to be able to control their own lives.”

Some, like Tim, say the money should go towards more permanent affordable housing.

“For the money they are spending on this, they are only making it worse,” said Tim. “Think Mayor! You need to stop and think about what you’re doing when you’re spending this money. If you’ve never been homeless, you don’t know what it’s like.”

Others say they just want to be left alone.

“These people are free here,” said one man experiencing homelessness. “You try to put them in those little houses or apartments and they’ll last what? A week? They’ll be back out on the street, but this time, they’ll be without their tent and they’ll be harassed on the street. That’s out of pocket. Why are you harassing homeless people? It’s already miserable out here, dying.”

SEE ALSO: Self-serve gas bill moves to Oregon house

Those we spoke with say it might already be too late to find a solution everyone can agree on.

“You can’t stop it now,” said one man experiencing homelessness. “It’s impossible to stop. This has gone far beyond what they think they can stop.”

For those off SE Division, it comes down to using the money available to get resources like food, blankets, and bathrooms to those who need help, but they don’t want to be controlled.

“Maybe you should spend a night out in the cold and see what it’s like,” said Megan. “It’s not easy. It’s really hard. It’s been rough. It’s just sad. It’s unfortunate. It’s a struggle out here every day. It’s a struggle”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.