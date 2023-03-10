Man arrested after burglarizing 5 Portland businesses in one morning, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly burglarized five separate businesses on the same morning.

Officers responded to a tripped alarm at Montavilla Station and found that several items were missing from the business including an iPad that was pinging to a specific apartment nearby. Officers followed the trail and arrested Kevin Michael Walsh, 31.

SEE ALSO: Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death at Clark County hospital

Investigators later pinned four more burglaries on Walsh from earlier that same morning:

Montavilla Station

Deli in the 8200 block of Southeast Harrison Street

Meat market at 8200 block of Southeast Harrison Street

Bakery/restaurant 8600 block of Southeast Division Street

Chinese restaurant at 2400 block of Southeast 87th Avenue

Walsh was booked into jail where he was being held without bail. He faces two counts of first degree trespassing, two counts of second degree criminal mischief, and five counts of second degree burglary.

SEE ALSO: Video shows murder suspect’s escape from Washington Co. courthouse

It wasn’t clear if Walsh had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.