Man arrested after burglarizing 5 Portland businesses in one morning, police say

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly burglarized five separate businesses on the same morning.

Officers responded to a tripped alarm at Montavilla Station and found that several items were missing from the business including an iPad that was pinging to a specific apartment nearby. Officers followed the trail and arrested Kevin Michael Walsh, 31.

Investigators later pinned four more burglaries on Walsh from earlier that same morning:

  • Montavilla Station
  • Deli in the 8200 block of Southeast Harrison Street
  • Meat market at 8200 block of Southeast Harrison Street
  • Bakery/restaurant 8600 block of Southeast Division Street
  • Chinese restaurant at 2400 block of Southeast 87th Avenue

Walsh was booked into jail where he was being held without bail. He faces two counts of first degree trespassing, two counts of second degree criminal mischief, and five counts of second degree burglary.

It wasn’t clear if Walsh had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

