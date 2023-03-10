Man arrested for attempted sexual assault at Gresham park

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault that happened at a Gresham park earlier this year.

The attempted sexual assault happened at Pat Pfeifer Park at about 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 19. Officers searched the area at the time, but were not able to locate the suspect.

On Jan. 31, detectives released photos of a person of interest who was captured on nearby surveillance video. Police said tips came in helping detectives identify the suspect.

Angel Mendez Jr., of Gresham, was arrested on Thursday evening in the 200 block of Northeast 168th Avenue. He has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree sex abuse, coercion, public indecency, harassment, and on an unrelated warrant.

Gresham police say they would like to thank the public for helping identify the suspect.

“Our greatest public safety tool is the assistance we get from the public,” Detective Kerbs said.

