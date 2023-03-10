Man dead after shooting near Foster-Powell encampment, police say

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a shooting in the Foster-Powell neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers from the East Precinct responded just before 7:30 p.m. to the area of Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard on reports of gunshots.

Arriving police found one man dead near an encampent, according to PPB.

At this time, no suspect(s) are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-62542.

