Man faces 13 charges related to selling fentanyl, meth, heroin in Portland

FILE - Fentanyl pills
FILE - Fentanyl pills(Arizona's Family)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on 13 charges relating to selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said Ramos Antonio Valle was arrested on Feb. 20 after he fled from police near Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street in downtown Portland.

During the pursuit, Valle threw a gun onto the sidewalk. It was later identified it as a loaded .38 special, according to the DA’s office.

Police said Valle had 3,982 fentanyl pills, 193 grams of powdered fentanyl, 52 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin, a scale, packaging/bags and multiple units of naloxone in his possession when he was arrested.

Valle’s charges include three counts each of possession and attempted delivery of a controlled substance. He also faces charges of felon in possession of a gun, having a loaded gun in public, first-degree trademark counterfeiting, interfering with police, reckless endangerment and third-degree escape.

