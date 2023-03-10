Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting two deputies at Hagg Lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The man who shot two Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies in 2019 was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday.

In 2019, Dante Halling opened fire on two deputies after a homeowner reported him stealing a gun from his home on the north end of Hagg Lake.

One of those wounded deputies, who is now recovered, spoke at Halling’s sentencing hearing. He testified that he had to re-learn how to speak, eat and walk again after suffering a brain injury. Halling apologized to him several times throughout the hearing.

On February 10, Halling pled guilty to six counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. The judge sentenced Halling to 45 years in prison Friday, the maximum sentence possible.

