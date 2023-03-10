Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland business owner not charged after shooting intruder.
Portland business owner shoots intruder who broke into warehouse
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on THurs. March 9, 2023.
Portland mayor reveals potential location for first of 6 new homeless shelters
KPTV file image
Minor allegedly shoots, kills trespasser in Cowlitz County
Oregon accused murderer escapes courthouse
Video shows murder suspect’s escape from Washington Co. courthouse
14-year-old boy shot, injured in SE Portland
13-year-old boy in critical condition after SE Portland shooting

Latest News

A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
PSU names Dr. Ann E. Cudd as new president, says she hopes to help revitalize downtown
PSU names new president, says she hopes to help revitalize downtown
In this photo provided by the Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey is the Tanaga...
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession