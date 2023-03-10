PSU names new president, says she hopes to help revitalize downtown

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland State University announced Friday that Dr. Ann E. Cudd has been chosen as the university’s 11th president, and she will join PSU in August.

The board of trustees voted unanimously for the appointment, according to a PSU spokesperson. Cudd will succeed Stephen Percy who announced his retirement last year.

Cudd is currently serving as provost and senior vice chancellor for the University of Pittsburgh, a role that she will leave at the end of the school year.

PSU board chair Greg Hinckley said Cudd’s commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, equity and inclusion made her stand out as a candidate.

“And her deeply held belief in the powerful role that an urban-serving university can play in our region,” Hinckley said. “I am confident she is the leader who will carry the Portland State torch into the future, lighting the way for Portland’s renaissance.”

Cudd, the second woman to serve as the university’s president in 76 years, said restoring the downtown campus vitality will be her first priority.

“I want to see the campus vibrant and full of people once again,” she said.

Before her current role at the University of Pittsburgh, Cudd served as Boston University’s Dean of the College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. While at Boston, she developed an experiential learning program, “Metrobridge,” which takes on real world projects from the community into classes, similar to PSU’s capstone program, according to a PSU spokesperson.

Cudd also said she hopes for PSU to play an active role in reviving downtown Portland.

“There is a national challenge in re-engaging potential students, especially among low-income and first-generation students, with higher education,” she said. “PSU is perfectly positioned to turn that around.”

Cudd holds three advanced degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, including a doctorate of philosophy and master’s degrees in philosophy and economics. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and philosophy from Swarthmore College. She has held faculty positions at the University of Kansas, Occidental College, Boston University and the University of Pittsburgh.

