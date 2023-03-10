Self-serve gas bill moves to Oregon house

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon house committee voted 24-26 on Thursday in favor of a bill that would allow drivers the choice to pump their own gas.

The bill, House Bill 4151, will now move on to the house floor.

Supporters of the bill say it would not eliminate full-service fueling but would give drivers more options. They say the bill would help small business struggling to hire more attendants, protect existing jobs and ensure the elderly and disabled people still have the help they need.

Self-service is already allowed at many gas stations in eastern Oregon counties.

