Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death at Clark County hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at a hospital early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital after a call about suspicious circumstances of an unconscious man who was dropped off at the entrance of the Emergency Room just before 5 a.m.

A pickup truck arrived at the ER with an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat. Another man was driving the truck from the passenger seat. As soon as the hospital staff got the unconscious man into the building, the other man got into the truck and drove away.

The unconscious man was declared dead at the hospital. The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

