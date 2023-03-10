Trail closures coming to popular Portland nature area

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several trails at Tryon Creek Natural Area will be closing temporarily in March and April, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

According to officials, the closures come as crews begin cutting down hazardous trees or “snags,” which are dead or dying trees at risk of falling. The snags include a mix of Douglas-fir, Bigleaf maple, Red alder, Western redcedar and Western hemlock, OPRD says.

Affected trails include the following:

Middle Creek Trail

Maple Ridge Trail

Center Trail

Big Fir Trail

Old Main Trail

Trillium Trail

Bike Path

North Horse Loop

Portland’s Tryon Creek State Natural Area, a 658-acre forest, will stay open despite the trail closures. OPRD says additional trails and parking may be affected during the work.

Removal of the trees and trail closures will begin March 14.

OPRD says the process can be followed along with updates to come here.

