Weekend weather mix; warm & mainly dry Saturday, then cool & wet Sunday

You may not have noticed, but temperatures are just a few notches warmer today and we’re topping out around 50 degrees. Typically this time of year we’re in the mid 50s, so it’s still cooler than average. Showers will continue to pop up through the evening hours, then we turn mainly dry tonight. With the cloud cover, we don’t expect any freezing in the westerly valleys of NW Oregon and SW Washington.

Expect starkly different weather this weekend, depending on the day. Tomorrow will be mainly dry with just a shower here and there. Temperatures warm into the 50s for the first time in over 2 weeks with no wind. It’ll be a brighter day as well with lots of sun poking out from behind the cloud cover. It’ll feel a bit more springlike.

Sunday will be very different; an “indoor” day. After a chilly night, clouds move in quickly at daybreak and rain follows by mid-late morning. IF we get a dry start Sunday, it won’t last long. The rest of the day features gray skies, steady rain, and a breezy/cool east wind. We’ll be about 10 degrees colder that day.

Lots more rain follows Monday and Tuesday, so we’ve got 3 very wet days Sunday through Tuesday.

Showers taper off Wednesday, then it’ll be drier Thursday and Friday next week. We are unsure whether that could be the beginning of a drier/warmer period, or just a brief interruption in the cool/wet pattern.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, lowland snow, or flooding in the next week.

