Wet for days

Happy Friday everyone,

We ended up with a quarter inch of measurable rain yesterday and we’ve seen more this morning. Lows are right on track with what we expected in the upper 30s.

For our Friday we are looking at showers spread throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s. Tomorrow is a turning point for us as we could finally get back into the 50s for the first time since February 21st. This starts a stretch of near normal temperatures at least through the middle of next week. With this, we are not expecting a dry day until we reach Thursday when we finally see a ridge of high pressures move over the entire PNW. There is similar trend with our lows. We will be back to average tomorrow night and stay in the upper 30s to low 40s through the middle of next week.

