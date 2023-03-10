Woman found dead in Jefferson field identified

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM PST
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead in a Jefferson field last month has been identified, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 53-year-old Cecilia Green was found on Feb. 21, at about 4:45 p.m., in a field at the dead-end of Tenth Street. The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office said Green died of natural causes.

No other details have been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office sends their condolences to Green’s family for their loss.

