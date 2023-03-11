Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Watch Live
News
Traffic
Sports
Good Day Oregon
Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Home
News
National News
Local Highlights
Fox 12 Originals
FOX 12 Featured Stories
Most Wanted
School Authority
Submit a Tip
News Links - As Seen On TV
First Alert Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings
Weather Podcast
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather Maps
Weather Alerts
Wildfires
Election Results
Oregon Election Results Map
Washington Election Results Map
National Election Results Map
Traffic
Gas Prices
Community
Community Calendar
Hunger Free Project
Around the House NW
Clean Water - It's Our Future
PGE Prep Tips
Better Together
Be The Change
Surprise Squad
Rose Festival
Classroom of the Month
Submit Photos & Video
Sports
High Schools
Trail Blazers
Timbers
Thorns
National Sports
Outdoor GPS
Health
Kaiser Permanente Thrive
Providence Health & Services
Good Day Oregon
Show and Tell
On the Go
Andy's Adventures
Share Your Child's 1st Birthday
Good Day Pets
Contact Us
Meet the Team
NextGen TV
TV Schedule
Our Apps
FOX 12 on Youtube
Alexa
Get a Copy of a Newscast
FOX 12 Plus
Station Video Tour
Careers
Closed Captioning
Translators
NextGen TV
Advertise With Us
Watch Live
Latest Newscasts
Job Connection
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
PowerNation
5 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Day 3 of 6A girls and boys basketball semifinals underway
By
Nick Krupke
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM PST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Portland mayor reveals potential location for first of 6 new homeless shelters
Portland business owner shoots intruder who broke into warehouse
Video shows murder suspect’s escape from Washington Co. courthouse
Minor allegedly shoots, kills trespasser in Cowlitz County
13-year-old boy in critical condition after SE Portland shooting
Latest News
Day 3 of 6A girls and boys basketball semifinals underway
Final 4 compete in Oregon boys 6A basketball tournament
Final four compete in Oregon boys 6A basketball tournament
OSAA 6A girls basketball quarterfinals underway