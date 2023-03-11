Fiery crash closes Hwy 6 west of Banks

File photo
File photo(Live 5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 6 is closed at the Washington-Tillamook county line after a crash on Saturday morning.

The Forest Grove Fire Department said it responded to a vehicle crash and fire on Highway 6 near milepost 33. It said firefighters have put out the fire and there are patients with minor injuries.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports the crash is on the Washington and Tillamook county line. FGFD said to expect traffic delays for the next hour.

Firefighters did not say what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

