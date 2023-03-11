Fiery crash closes Hwy 6 west of Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 6 is closed at the Washington-Tillamook county line after a crash on Saturday morning.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire and it’s reported that there are minor injuries from the initial crash. Still expect there to be traffic delays for the next hour. #pdxtraffic https://t.co/xchxYw1RUf — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) March 11, 2023

The Forest Grove Fire Department said it responded to a vehicle crash and fire on Highway 6 near milepost 33. It said firefighters have put out the fire and there are patients with minor injuries.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports the crash is on the Washington and Tillamook county line. FGFD said to expect traffic delays for the next hour.

Firefighters did not say what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

