Hillsboro chase reaches speeds of 120 mph, driver arrested for DUI

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Hillsboro police arrested a driver after a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour early Saturday morning.

Hillsboro police said at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a reckless driver on U.S. 26. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped away. Officers chased the vehicle with help from Beaverton police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police. Speeds reached up to 120 miles per hour.

Officers were eventually able to stop the car. The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

· DUII

· Reckless Driving

· Eluding a Police Officer

