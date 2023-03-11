A nice break today, but rainy and cool weather resumes by mid-morning Sunday

It’s been nice to see warmer temperatures today, along with sunshine at times. Very few showers popped up as well. The combination has made for a springlike feel to the day. Today should end up the warmest in about a month! Comfortable temperatures and mainly dry conditions continue through this evening.

Unfortunately, just as anticipated, Sunday’s weather will be much different. Expect rain to arrive as early as 9am, possibly as late as 11am. The rest of the day features gray skies, rain at times, and a breezy east wind on the east side of the metro area. It’s a weak warm front passing overhead during the daylight hours. Temperatures only top out in the mid-upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for mid-March.

A strong cold front moves inland Monday for heavier rain; expect a wet and breezy morning commute. The rain tapers off around sunset Monday, but we’ll see about an inch of rain by that time. More showers follow Tuesday and early Wednesday.

We see another break in the weather next Thursday, and possibly next Saturday. Temperatures continue to gradually moderate over the upcoming week as well; more 50s are on the way.

In the Cascades the warm front brings a mix of rain/snow starting midday Sunday. The passes should be in good shape the 2nd half of the day with mainly wet roads.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, lowland flooding, or high winds in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.