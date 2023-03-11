Scattered showers for our Saturday

Heavy showers return Sunday afternoon
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Saturday,

We ended up with less measurable rain Friday (.14) than we had Thursday (.25) with our highs hanging out in the mid-40s just like we expected. Today may see a few showers, but should end up to be a pleasant day with slightly warmer temperatures, and light showers throughout the day. This may be the first time we hit 50s since February 21st.

Sunday afternoon should see the return of the showers which hang with us pretty strong through Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look like they may have a few showers and then we see our next chance for mainly dry days Thursday and Friday. Our temperatures will seesaw back and forth from the upper 40s to low 50s right through the middle of next week. Thursday gets us the closest to 60 before we drop back into the mid-50s Friday for St. Patty’s Day, which again has a good chance right now of being mainly dry.

