Suspect detained after man dies in Tigard parking lot shooting

Tigard Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in a parking lot in Tigard early Saturday morning, and a suspect has been detained, according to the Tigard Police Department.

Police said just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shared parking lot in the 13000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. A 911 caller reported someone shot a man and then drove away. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided. When responding to the call, officers saw a vehicle matching the description heading northbound on SW Pacific Highway. After a short chase, they stopped the vehicle on Southwest Main Street near Southwest Scoffins Street. Two people inside the car were detained, and one has been identified as the suspect.

The suspect has not been arrested. Tigard police and the Washington County major crimes team is investigating.

