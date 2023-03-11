Suspects in NE Portland murder were in a shootout with Wilsonville cops days later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two people have been indicted for their involvement in the February death of a man found shot in the Eliot neighborhood. Just days later, the two were involved in a Wilsonville officer-involved shooting, according to court documents.

PPB said at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 41-year-old Torn Saephan, who had been shot and killed.

On Friday, the D.A.’s Office announced Brandon Nicholas Gilpin, 29, and Felisha Marie Cunningham, 34, were indicted for connections to Saephan’s murder.

Gilpin was indicted on nine charges: one count of Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Hindering Prosecution, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Cunningham was indicted on one count of Hindering Prosecution and one Count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On Feb. 14, both Gilpin and Cunningham were involved in a Wilsonville officer-involved shooting beginning with them being identified in a stolen car. Both have also been indicted with charges from this incident.

Both investigations are ongoing, according to the D.A.’s Office.

