1 dead, 3 injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting in Vancouver on Saturday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

VPD said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, several men were in a confrontation at Safeway at 6701 East Mill Plain Boulevard. As two of them left the store, suspects began firing at them. The victims got in their car and drove away. Police said the suspects followed them and continued shooting as they were close to a hospital.

A 28-year-old man died in the shooting. Three other men were also injured.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made. No suspect information has been released. The major crime team is investigating.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

